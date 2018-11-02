“Join The Future of adaptive AI open ended self-paced education!“
Classerium joins UBER, TRELLO and other successful startups having been selected for Web Summits Alpha Program!DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classerium's Management team will be attending, networking and showcasing the Classerium platform on the 5th-8th November 2018, at the conference in Lisbon, Portugal.
Classerium is an emerging e-Learning company possessing a world-class proprietary platform and an innovative business model for online education.
“We want to be the leading platform for Learning!”
Connecting Hobby and professionalism with lifelong learning. We are building “The Future of adaptive open ended self-paced education” Think Netflix, AliExpress and implementing human knowledge + AI.
“Often we focus on teaching, but it's learning that matters the most!”
Classerium strives to expand into all fields of education and provide professional education and a top notch platform in any language, at any time, to everyone! To solve current and future education challenges, We need to embrace new pathways of learning! Through learning from the individual students behavioral actions and using AI/Machine Learning, we will be able to create a unique learning path for every student!
Classerium's Flexible Biz Model includes numerous ways to deliver content. For individuals via monthly subscriptions! Freemium and Premium, stand alone sales of exclusive courses and content.
B2B sales, Webinar platform, LMS/White-label solutions for Professionals and Companies.
“We at Classerium believe: If you have a brain you're a learner"
Become part of Classerium's disruption of the education industry and global learning.
Reach out to us! Visit our booth A231 Wed. Nov 7 in the ALPHA Education at Web Summit and drop by at www.classerium.com
