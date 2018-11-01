Speebly Announces Release of Pre-Built Alexa and Google Home Voice Agent For Utility Companies
Speebly, a leader in voice assistant technologies, has launched an easy way for Utilities to provide a customer service channel on Amazon Alexa and Google Home.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speebly, a leader in voice assistant technologies has launched an easy way for Utilities to provide a customer service channel on Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart speakers.
The Pre-Built Voice Agent allows a Utility’s customers to check their smart speakers for current electricity prices, outages, and conservation tips. The Voice Agent can also be personalized by providing access to bill balance, next payment and last payment information.
“We wanted to provide a low-overhead way for Utilities to add this channel to their customer service mix” says Speebly CEO Eric Sauve ”it also allows for a rich experience by providing conservation tips, FAQs and other resources.”
Read about Speebly at a Hydro company serving 325,000 customers in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada: https://www.speebly.com/case-study-smart-speaker-app/
Read more about the Pre-Built Voice Agent for Utilities: https://speebly.com/pre-built-voice-agent-for-utilities/
