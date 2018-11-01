Registration Officially Opens for the 21st Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference
Registration is now officially open for SMi’s Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference, returning for its 21st year to London, UK on the 18th and 19th March 2019.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global threat of antimicrobial resistance continues to grow, the advances of modern medicine are at risk of being lost. Failure to act quickly means the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria could lead to increased mortality from normally minor injuries and benign infections.
SMi’s highly anticipated Superbugs & Superdrugs conference is set to return to London, UK for its 21st year running, on the 18th & 19th March 2019. This year’s event aims to provide valuable insights and key updates on the latest developments within the scientific communities, as well as the processes and strategies pharmaceuticals use to develop novel therapeutics that utilise alternative mechanisms to treat multi-drug resistant infections.
The two-day conference will also host a diverse gathering of policy makers and economists, in addition to big pharmas and biotechs, who will discuss incentives, partnerships, regulations and new policies. Industry experts and scientific pioneers are set to present on their research advances and clinical data, as well as alternatives to antibiotics, such as monoclonal antibodies and antimicrobial peptides.
2019 Agenda Highlights:
• Analyse the current status of antimicrobial resistance with industry-led insight into current strategies to tackle AMR
• Hear about novel immune-therapeutics to target Gram-negative bacterial infections
• Learn about strategies to combat β-lactamases
• Evaluate the development of precision antibiotics: Agents designed to meet the demands of stewardship
• Explore the role of plasmids in the evolution of antimicrobial resistance
Featured Expert Speakers:
• Mair Powell, Senior Medical Officer, HPRA
• John Rex, Chief Medical Officer & Director, F2G
• David Cook, Chief Scientific Officer, Blueberry Therapeutics
• David Roblin, President of R&D, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Summit Therapeutics
• Stephen A. Barat, Head of Pre-Clinical Research and Early Clinical Development, Scynexis
• Kazunori Maebashi, Senior Project Manager, Meiji Seika Pharma
• Chandrabali Ghose, CEO, Bioharmony Therapeutics
• Professor Eiríkur Steingrimsson, Co-founder, Akthelia Pharmaceuticals
• Chris Pickford, Head of Drug Discovery, Centauri Therapeutics
• Professor Christopher Schofield, Head of Organic Chemistry, Oxford University
Join us in London next year to explore the challenges and solutions to the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, as well as take part in interactive roundtable discussions with leading organisations. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to network with an unrivalled gathering of internationally renowned senior experts at this year’s industry-leading event.
The brochure is now available to download on the website, with the full program of presentations and the official speaker line-up. Keep up to date with the latest conference news and learn more about the event at http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einpr. Book your place before 30th November to save £400.
18th & 19th March 2019
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
