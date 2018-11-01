Logic20/20 named one of Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Firms
The annual ranking celebrates the industry’s top movers and shakers in the industry, highlighting their outstanding revenue growth.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, has been named one of Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms for 2018. This is a global list honoring consulting firms of all sizes and of any sector.
The award is a high honor, as the annual ranking celebrates the industry’s top movers and shakers in the industry, highlighting their outstanding revenue growth. They are recognizing the firms that disrupt the profession, and the reasons for their exceptional financial performance. There were 65 firms that qualified for this year’s ranking and those firms compiled an average growth rate of 198 percent.
“We are so proud to be a part of Consulting Magazine’s list,” said Will Schmidt, Managing Director of Consulting. “It is a direct reflection of our consultants, who are the driving force behind our growth and success. They focus on creating an amazing customer experience and continue to provide innovative and transformative solutions for our clients.”
Logic20/20’s customer-centered approach is their key differentiator, and the reason for their continued success. They focus on first understanding their clients pain points and desired outcomes in order to provide strategic and technology-driven solutions that create true business value.
Logic20/20 utilizes the same approach with their employees, allowing them to attract talented and skilled consultants. CEO Christian O’Meara says, “We believe that if we support our employees, it will show in the quality of work they produce, and the gratification they get from that work. The end result is both happy employees and happy customers.”
The 2018 Consulting’s Fastest Growing Firms were formally recognized at the annual Awards Dinner on Thursday, October 25th in Seattle, WA. Logic20/20 will also be featured in the November 2018 issue of Consulting magazine, along with all the other winners.
To learn more about the consulting services offered by Logic20/20, please visit https://www.logic2020.com or email solutions@logic2020.com.
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a business and technology consulting firm headquartered in Seattle WA, that delivers solutions to clients across the country. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Leadership and Execution.
