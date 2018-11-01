Orlando Area Airport And Cruise Terminal Transportation Service Expands Fleet

Beach Line Transportation annnounces an expansion of their fleet of buses,passenger mini buses and passenger vans.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach Line Transportation is pleased to announce the expansion of their vehicle fleet to now include motor coaches that can accommodate up to 57 people along with new passenger mini buses that can carry up to 47 people. Beach Line has also added several new passenger vans that will carry up to 14 people as well.

SERVICES INCLUDE:

-Cruise Ship Transfers

Round Trip transfers for your entire party to and from your hotels and airport

-Cruise Parking

Enjoy peace of mind while on vacation, our parking lot is lit, monitored, and only minutes from the port.

-Bus Charters

Charter a bus for events or parties - from 25-57 passengers

-Kennedy Space Center

Getting too warm at the beach? Call to book your visit to Kennedy Space Center

-Theme Parks

Beachline Transportation also provide service from the Cocoa beach area hotels to all theme parks

AIRPORTS SERVED:

Orlando International (MCO)

Orlando Sanford International (SFB)

Orlando Melbourne International (MLB)

ABOUT:

Beach Line Transportation offers shuttle transportation service to airports and cruise terminals in South Central FL. Airport shuttle routes include Cocoa Beach, Port Canaveral and Orlando, emanating from and returning to Merritt Island. Service include cruise terminal transportation, group charters, passenger van and motor coach bus rentals for conventions, weddings, sports events and bachelor/bachelorette parties.

Beach Line Transportation has been family owned and operated since 2006 and take great pride in ensuring your vacation goes off without a hitch. Call: 321-453-9660 to book now.