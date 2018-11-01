Newly Revised Online Skin Cancer Video Available for Grade 6-12 Teachers in North American Schools

Student lives saved because of MEF lessons

Free award-winning melanoma videos have saved lives of teachers, students, and their family members

The non-profit Melanoma Education Foundation announced that their award-winning online skin cancer/melanoma lessons are now available at no cost for high school and middle school teachers of health, physical education and health-related topics.

The American Cancer Society projects 178,560 new U.S. cases of melanoma in 2018, more than triple the number of new HIV/AIDS cases. Most teens and health teachers are unaware of the seriousness of melanoma, which is often lethal if not detected early. Melanoma is the most prevalent cancer in the 25-to-29-year age group and second to breast cancer in the 20-to-39-year age group.

In a 2017 survey among 334 teachers, 49 students reported finding early melanomas because of the lessons.

The student high school and middle school lessons were developed from the input of high school and middle school focus groups The 30-minute teacher video enables teachers to answer student questions and includes life-saving information that teachers and students are unaware of. All three videos won Gold Triangle awards from the American Academy of Dermatology.

The videos correct some widely held misbeliefs about skin cancer and claim that:

ABCDE melanoma warning signs are insufficient,

SPF is NOT the most important measure of sunscreen effectiveness, and

Skin cancer lessons based on sun safety do not change teen behavior.

The teacher video may be watched directly at < https://bit.ly/2pRAQap > after entering the password "Teacher1" and the teacher's school email address.

The student lesson plan link is: < https://www.melanomaeducation.net/pdfs/Melanoma-Lesson-Plan.pdf >.

Teaches may access student videos by completing a one-tme 5-minute registration form at < https://www.melanomaeducation.net >.

