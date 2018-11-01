Tax Attorney Richard Lehman publishes article series on Technology & the Tax Practitioner
Incorporating technology into a tax law practice can make it more efficient and increase client satisfaction, explains Florida tax lawyer Richard Lehman.
Tax-related technologies are advancing, and the tax law practitioner must keep up with these technological and societal changes. Many of us still remember when they first saw a personal computer, when cell phones became widely available, and when cell phones turned into smart phones that have become indispensable for many.
Incorporating technology into a tax law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction. In fact, technology may enable the practitioner to exceed client expectations. Here are a few, simple-to-implement options.
Case Management Software
Long gone are the days of paper routing slips, desktop inboxes and consecutive reviews by paralegals and attorneys during which papers and files are shuffled back and forth. With case management software, incoming documents are reviewed in a pre-determined sequence or as authorized, and files or documents are updated the same way. The staff has real-time access to documents and status reports. Important dates are automatically entered into a calendar. Case Management Software also enables legal teams to focus on a pre-set process, thus saving time and energy, and greatly reducing the stress in this deadline-driven profession. Case Management Software can also greatly reduce costs for the law practice and the clients by standardizing and accelerating document creation and maintenance.
There are many different kinds of Case Management Software, some general ones such as:
https://www.capterra.com
https://www.clio.com
https://www.mycase.com
https://www.trialworks.com
https://www.cosmolex.com
And some are specifically tailored to the tax law practice, such as:
Law Practice Management Software for Tax Law Attorneys -
https://www.practicepanther.com/law-practice-management-software-for-tax-law-attorneys/
In fact, at this link you find a review of 23 different software programs for Tax Law Case Management: https://www.capterra.com/tax-practice-management-software/
These are just a few examples, and should not be considered endorsements of any of these products. Each law practice should make sure to test them carefully before buying, and take advantage of the free test versions or consultations that many software providers offer as part of their sales process. Find the right software to fit your own needs and your client’s expectations
Research and Mobile Technology
Subscription research services such as LEXIS and Westlaw have been available to attorneys online for decades, gradually rendering hard copy law libraries obsolete. The internet has done for law what it has for every other area of modern life, providing instant access to information.
Also here, there are specialized software packages specifically for the tax law practice, such as the ones offered by Thomson Reuters, see https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/en
To be continued. - The complete article will be published on the blog of Richard Sam Lehman at https://richardlehmanblog.blogspot.com/
*NOTE: The inclusion of a technology or app in this article does not mean an endorsement or approval. The listed technologies are just for illustrative purposes. None of these particular technologies are endorsed or recommended by this author.
