Social Entrepreneur Launches on Amazon Elevating Women's Confidence
And Helps Women Twice.
"Words, Women & Wisdom: The Modern Art of Confident Conversations" is a new book by Canadian (Calgary, Alberta) author Yvonne E.L. Silver, for women who want to elevate their voices, increase their confidence and success in life and business. The book (with introductory video) launches globally on Amazon today, and is available for purchase at https://amzn.to/2DcolyC
This inspirational book includes forty words and word concepts, to help women rediscover their inner confidence and take a stand at home and at work by using powerful language — in modern ways. In many countries globally, especially in Canada, women are still earning less than men. According to Catalyst, Women in Canada earned 83.1% of what men earn on average, based on the weekly wages of full-time workers (2017). MACLEAN'S reported if you add up the earnings of all working women, that sum is about 31% less than the combined earnings of all working men.
When women feel confident, they speak up, negotiate salaries and secure promotions based on their accomplishments and future advancement potential – shared author Yvonne E.L. Silver, Founder of Flourish! (She is also the founder of Women & Wisdom Media.) In the past 25 years, she has interviewed over six thousand people and coached hundreds of women, and heard one question over and over again - how can I be more confident? As a social enterprise, for every book purchased a copy will also be donated to a women’s shelter, not-for-profit or foundation - helping those women who especially need an extra focus to help build up their confidence. Printing costs are kindly sponsored by Calgary's Supreme Printing Ltd.
A Book Launch Celebration is scheduled (in Calgary) for Friday evening on November 2nd, 2018 (www.WordsWomenAndWisdom.com/news). The book (with introductory video) launches on Amazon today, and is available for purchase globally, at https://amzn.to/2DcolyC
Author Yvonne E.L. Silver is a seasoned businesswoman and social entrepreneur who teaches women to flourish in business through her speaking, coaching, mentorship programs, and her writing. She received the Women of Inspiration 2018 Mentorship Award in September 2018. Currently, Yvonne serves on the Board for The Nest Foundation, and Chairs the Canadian Business Chicks Mentorship Program (previously leading the successful mentorship program with BPW Calgary for 3 years). She leverages experiences in roles including corporate VP and Executive Coach, HR Director and Speaker combined with insights gathered from her recent interviews with successful women in her Influential and Confident Interview Series, for her book content. Her findings are further connected with research from established scholars and studies, for learnings intertwined with personal examples and stories to embed the extensive wisdom shared.
