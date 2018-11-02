Aqua-Yield University Field Trials show great results for Alfalfa Producers
Increases Alfalfa Profits
Utah State University trial is very encouraging for all Alfalfa producers
For Immediate Release — October 29, 2018
Contact: Doug Jardine 801.638.5020 doug@aquayield.com
Draper, UT — There is new-found optimism as results come in from the most recent Alfalfa replicated trial at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Results show many positives to using Aqua-Yield’s® specialty fertilizers to lessen inputs, increase yields, overall quality of the alfalfa and big savings to alfalfa producers.
In the study, performed over the growing season (three cuttings) of 2018, Aqua-Yield® liquid fertilizer enhancer, NanoStress™, was additional to traditional dry fertilizers commonly utilized by alfalfa producers. As is most often the case, findings indicate that because of the performance of NanoStress™, trial overseers were able to use less initial product to produce the more anticipated positive results. In fact, in cost savings alone, the trial showed that farmers could increase their per acre returns on overall product investment by more than $107. That savings represents a 7 to 1 return on the farmers investment! **see table below
Britney Hunter, Aqua-Yield Research Agronomist, oversaw the trial and is very pleased with the findings. “At Aqua-Yield we are dedicated to investigating how nanotechnology can change outdated fertilizer standards and allow farmers to transcend the status quo. This trial proves that specialty fertilizers aren’t just for specialty crops.”
Tom Vander Heiden, Aqua-® Director of Sales for Ag Products, added; “Nano Technology is an innovative technology. When combined with a current fertilizer program, the technology/products increase a producer’s return on investment and plant and soil health, all while allowing each producer to maximize their fertilizer investment. This trial alone shows what can be done to assist all alfalfa producers in these areas.”
Co-founded in 2014, Aqua-Yield® introduced the “smallest innovation in agricultural history”; nanoparticulation. Aqua-Yield’s technologies deliver materials directly to the plant’s cells leading to a much higher overall efficiency, resulting in significant advantages for the grower. Results of the company’s unique technologies include; higher yields, lower cost inputs, shorter crop cycles, less environmental impact and an increase in nutrient impact.
For information on Aqua-Yield visit www.aquayield.com
Clark Bell
Aqua-Yield
+1 801-638-5020
email us here