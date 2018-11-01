Emergency Responder Michael J. Riley publishes article series about law office technology for Emergency Management
Emergency management covers a broad range of issues that can be better managed with software and other technologies, explains Michael J. Riley, Sr. (Louisiana)
In this first article in a series, Michael J. Riley, Sr. focuses on case management by software and other technologies for a law practice engaged in this area of law. The complete articles will be published on the blog of Michael Riley at https://michaeljriley.blogspot.com/
Technology is advancing, and the legal profession must keep up with these technological and societal changes. Many of us still remember when they first saw a personal computer, when cell phones became widely available, and when cell phones turned into smart phones that have become indispensable for many.
Incorporating technology into a law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction. In fact, technology may enable the practitioner to exceed client expectations. Here are a few, simple-to-implement options.
Case Management Software
Long gone are the days of paper routing slips, desktop inboxes and consecutive reviews by paralegals and attorneys during which papers and files are shuffled back and forth. With case management software, incoming documents are reviewed in a pre-determined sequence or as authorized, and files or documents are updated the same way. The staff has real-time access to documents and status reports. Important dates are automatically entered into a calendar. Case Management Software also enables legal teams to focus on a pre-set process, thus saving time and energy, and greatly reducing the stress in this deadline-driven profession. Case Management Software can also greatly reduce costs for the law practice and the clients by standardizing and accelerating document creation and maintenance.
There are many different kinds of Case Management Software, some general ones such as:
https://www.capterra.com
https://www.clio.com
https://www.mycase.com
https://www.trialworks.com
https://www.cosmolex.com
In fact, there is at least one software that is tailored for emergency management, https://www.emergency-response-planning.com/incident-crisis-emergency-management-software
SMARTPLAN™ Software is response planning and emergency management software. It can be used for different locations and is web-based. Included are preparedness programs based on “best practices”, company protocols, and regulatory requirements.
These are just a few examples, and should not be considered endorsements of any of these products. Each law practice should make sure to test them carefully before buying, and take advantage of the free test versions or consultations that many software providers offer as part of their sales process. Find the right software to fit your own needs and your client’s expectations
Research and Mobile Technology
Subscription research services such as LEXIS and Westlaw have been available to attorneys online for decades, gradually rendering hard copy law libraries obsolete. The internet has done for law what it has for every other area of modern life, providing instant access to information.
To be continued. - The complete article will be published on the blog of Michael J. Riley at https://michaeljriley.blogspot.com/
*NOTE: The inclusion of a technology or app in this article does not mean an endorsement or approval. The listed technologies are just for illustrative purposes. None of these particular technologies are endorsed or recommended by this author.
About Michael Jerome Riley, Sr.
Trained as a lawyer, J.D., University of Tennessee-Knoxville (1980), Michael J. Riley, Sr. currently serves FEMA as an Emergency Manager, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Operations Division Supervisor. Primary role is to ensure that efficient, effective communication and coordination between the Federal, State, Local, Tribal and/or Territorial (SLTT) governments at the lowest level of the incident on behalf of the incident management organization.
Blog: https://michaeljriley.blogspot.com/
Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/michael-j-riley
News: https://hype.news/michael-j-riley-sr-attorney-in-louisiana/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-riley-97286b4a/
*Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of FEMA or any government agency.
