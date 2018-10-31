DISTINCTIVE SCHOOLS TO CELEBRATE ITS INAUGURAL GALA AND HONOR DESIRÉE ROGERS WITH DISTINCTIVE CITIZEN AWARD
At the event, students from the Chicago Children’s Choir will perform, and videos and speeches featuring teachers, students, and network leaders will be presented. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about each school’s history, celebrations, and highlights in campus spotlight presentations. Also, the inaugural Distinctive Citizen Award will be presented to the first honoree, Desirée Rogers, by the Distinctive Citizen Committee Chair, Ron Huberman.
Rogers has worked for a governor, mayor, and the President of the United States, as well as several corporate positions. Today, as a breast cancer survivor, she serves on the cabinet of the Conquer Cancer Foundation. She is also the Chair of Choose Chicago, the tourism bureau of the City of Chicago and on the boards of World Business Chicago, Donors Choose, and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
“What’s special about Desirée -- she cuts right to the heart of so many issues and is so deeply passionate about trying to find a way to make a difference,” stated Huberman. “It’s an honor to present her this award. Desirée’s drive and ambition has served many communities and the people she has been able to touch through her endeavors.”
The mission of Distinctive Schools is to support each child in becoming an engaged and curious learner, as well as ensure that each and every one of its students thrive in college, career and life. Of course, none of this would be possible without the support from the community.
“The generosity of our supporters and community knows no bounds,” stated Joseph Wise, Co-Founder and CEO at Distinctive Schools. “We are incredibly thankful to all of the individuals and organizations who have partnered with and contributed to Distinctive Schools.”
Distinctive Schools currently manages four kindergarten to eighth grade elementary schools in Chicago: Chicago International Charter School (CICS) Bucktown, CICS Irving Park, CICS Prairie, and CICS West Belden. At the start of the 2017-2018 school year, Distinctive Schools expanded into metro-Detroit, opening Distinctive College Prep (DCP): Harper Woods, a kindergarten to fourth grade charter school and continued expansion this year in opening DCP: Redford. DCP: Redford currently serves students in kindergarten to third grade. Both metro-Detroit campuses have plans to add a grade level each year to serve students in kindergarten to eighth grade.
“The dedication of the Distinctive Schools team to their mission and the students that they serve is impressive,” added Huberman. “Distinctive Schools is making a real difference in education today, and I’m looking forward to celebrating that at the gala.”
The night will be capped off with a silent auction, and the amount raised will touch the lives of thousands of children across Chicago and metro-Detroit.
For more information on Distinctive Schools, visit www.distinctiveschools.org.
Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. We will innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation that positively impacts the greater education community and ensure that each and every one of our Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life.
Amy D Vracar
Distinctive Schools
+1 773-332-4366
email us here