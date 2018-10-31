American Fidelity Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women Nationwide
Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have named American Fidelity one of the country’s Best Workplaces for Women.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have named American Fidelity one of the country’s Best Workplaces for Women.
American Fidelity has a long history of empowering women and being a great place to work for all. Currently women make up more than half of the Company’s Colleagues, 52 percent of all officers and 53 percent of the executive team, including our president and COO Jeanette Rice. Rice received a Great Place to Work® For All™ Leadership Award earlier this year for her role in creating a high-trust culture that values every Colleague. That culture has helped American Fidelity consistently make national best place to work lists.
“It is such an honor to be named as a Best Workplace for Women. We strive to be an employer of choice for all and work to develop the full potential of our people regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or age,” said Rice.
Great Place to Work considered more than 540,000 employee surveys from hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy. The survey measures employee satisfaction with their organizations’ culture, leadership, fairness and other elements essential for a great workplace. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, and where women have equally great experiences as employees of other genders, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.
“This year, we pledged to close the employee experience gender gap by 2020, and these winning organizations are leading the way in achieving this mission, proving that all companies, regardless of their industry, size or complexity, can be great workplaces for women,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Empowering women in the workplace isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s a business imperative. Organizations can create their own equitable cultures by learning from the companies on this list, who get women’s buy-in of the mission and inspire them to innovate, driving the entire company forward.”
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.
American Fidelity has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine 11 times.
The Company was also selected for several other lists by Fortune, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center.
