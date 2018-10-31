The AALA and the BCSLA select Notarius to provide trusted digital signatures to their members

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notarius is proud to announce that its trusted digital signature solution CertifiO has been selected by the Alberta Association of Landscape Architects and the British Columbia Society of Landscape Architects as the exclusive digital signature solution for their members.

“We are delighted to count AALA and BCSLA among our clients,” declared Claude Charpentier, CEO at Notarius. Using a digital signature eliminates paper-related inefficiencies. “These professional associations are forward thinkers and are making a conscious effort to remain current with industry trends.”

“In our ongoing efforts to protect the health, safety and wellness of the public while staying leaders in the industry, AALA has partnered with Notarius in offering its license holders the option to use digital seals. Digital signatures technology (referred to as digital seals) ensure the authenticity and integrity of a document and that the document has not been altered since it was authenticated by the professional. Digital seals also allow us to be leaders in protecting the environment by reducing the need to print hard copies. We are pleased to have partnered with Notarius and look forward to offering this new service to landscape architects practicing in Alberta” stated Todd Reade, MBA, Executive Director of AALA.

“Why digital seals? Because the demand is there.” explained Tara Culham, from BCSLA. Our association felt it needed to do a better job at protecting the public. Using a digital signature will accomplish that purpose and guarantee that documents are indeed finalized by members in good standing with BCSLA.

ABOUT NOTARIUS

A leading expert in electronic signatures, digital signatures, and long-term document reliability since 1998, Notarius is the only Canadian firm that issues trusted signatures recognized by Adobe (Adobe Approved Trust List – AATL) and eIDAS (electronic IDentification Authentication and trust Services). Notarius’ digital signature solutions are currently recognized and used by more than 30 professional associations across Canada, allowing thousands of professionals to sign and authenticate electronic documents with the same legal value as hand-signed paper documents.

ABOUT THE AALA

The AALA is recognized as the voice of Landscape Architecture in Alberta, protecting the safety, health and wellness of Alberta’s people, places, and environments. The AALA regulates the use of the title of Landscape Architect in Alberta and advocates for the value of Landscape Architecture, as well as, the role of Landscape Architects and Landscape Architectural Technologists through education and promotion.

ABOUT THE BCSLA

The BC Society of Landscape Architects (BCSLA) was formed in 1962 and registered in 1964 under the BC Societies Act. BCSLA regulates the profession of landscape architecture according to provincial statute. Landscape architecture is a comprehensive discipline involving land analysis, planning, design, management and conservation and rehabilitation. Typical projects include site design, urban planning, environmental impact studies, parks and recreation planning and residential garden design. The BCSLA promotes continuing education and high standards of professional practice in order to assure the health, safety and welfare of the public in British Columbia.