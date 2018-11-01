Official geeky Xmas sweaters launches, including Fallout 76, Star Wars, Spyro, Harry Potter, and more
Official geeky Xmas sweaters based on PlayStation, Fallout 76, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Rick & Morty, Sonic the Hedgehog, Spyro the Dragon, Batman, and more!LONDON, UK, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numskull Designs is incredibly proud to launch its brand new range of official Christmas sweaters, based on your favourite video game, TV show, movie, and comic book brands, available to order today.
Featuring designs based on Adventure Time, Rick & Morty, Harry Potter, Sonic the Hedgehog, Batman, Fallout 76, Spyro the Dragon, Star Wars, and more, Numskull has applied their world famous Xmas touch to a whole new host of beloved franchises.
These new designs compliment the current range of hugely popular, high quality knitted sweaters such as Street Fighter, Crash Bandicoot, Deadpool, Skyrim, and Doctor Who.
The full range includes:
- Adventure Time (2 designs)
- Rick & Morty (2 designs)
- Superman
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2 designs)
- Batman (3 designs)
- Harry Potter (2 designs, 1 LED variant)
- PlayStation (2 designs)
- Spyro the Dragon (1 design)
- Space Invaders (1 design)
- Fallout 76 (1 design)
- Star Wars (7 designs)
The range is now available to order worldwide at http://www.numskull.com/christmas-jumpers-sweaters/
