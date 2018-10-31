Florida Attorney Magdalena Cuprys publishes first article in a series about technology & the immigration practitioner
Incorporating technology into an immigration law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction.
The U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services (USCIS) is constantly implementing changes, technology is advancing, and immigration attorneys must keep up with these technological and societal changes. Many of us still remember when they first saw a personal computer, when cell phones became widely available, and when cell phones turned into smart phones that have become indispensable for many. Today computers and cell phones are inescapable.
Incorporating technology into an immigration law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction. In fact, technology may enable the immigration practitioner to exceed client expectations. Here are a few, simple-to-implement options.
Case Management Software
Today it is virtually impossible to manage an immigration practice without software. Forms are too long and complicated, and change often as USCIS updates them and imposes additional requirements. It is almost a full-time job keeping with all immigration and visa changes. Long gone are the days of paper routing slips, desktop inboxes and consecutive reviews by paralegals and attorneys during which papers and files are shuffled back and forth. With immigration case management software, incoming documents are reviewed in a pre-determined sequence or as authorized, and files or documents are updated the same way. The staff has real-time access to documents and status reports. Important dates are automatically entered into a calendar. Case Management Software also enables legal teams to focus on a pre-set process, thus saving time and energy, and greatly reducing the stress in this deadline-driven profession. Case Management Software can also greatly reduce costs for the law practice and the clients by standardizing and accelerating document creation and maintenance.
There are many different kinds of Case Management Software, some general ones such as:
https://www.capterra.com
https://www.clio.com
https://www.mycase.com
https://www.trialworks.com
https://www.cosmolex.com
But such general case management systems do not specifically address visa and immigration matters. For that, there are management systems more tailored for immigration and visa matters, such as www.inszoom.com, www.lawlogix.com, and www.bluedot.pro.
These are just a few examples, and should not be considered endorsements of any of these products. Each immigration law practice should make sure to test them carefully before buying, and take advantage of the free test versions or consultations that many software providers offer as part of their sales process. Find the right software to fit your own needs and your client’s expectations.
Research and Mobile Technology
Subscription research services such as LEXIS and Westlaw have been available to attorneys online for decades, gradually rendering hard copy law libraries obsolete. The internet has done for law what it has for every other area of modern life, providing instant access to information.
To be continued. - The complete article will be published on the blog of Magdalena Cuprys at https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/
*NOTE: The inclusion of a technology or app in this article does not mean an endorsement or approval. The listed technologies are just for illustrative purposes. None of these particular technologies are endorsed or recommended by this author.
