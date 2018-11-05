Asaan Emerges as a New Face of Social Shopping
United Kingdom- Launched in late 2016, Asaan is a social shopping website and an emerging e-commerce platform.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A startup founded in 2015, Asaan is making new moves in the social shopping industry by presenting the ultimate customers with apex quality of products at decent prices. With more than 900 online stores in their palette, the online website serves every customer irrespective of the age group they belong.
The website provides shoppers with the ability to be an influencer among a big community of buyers shopping varied staples related to everyday life. With the ever-growing complexities in the market, social shopping provides confidence to a modern shopper to order home best in class products from similar types of websites and shopping stores.
“Our platform will solve the dilemma of choosing as the customers will be buying only the best products recommended by top curators of the shopping community”- says Bhupinder Tomar Founder and CEO of Asaan.
The website deals in products related to tech, fashion, electronics, Baby care, home, and kitchen products, and many more categories and caters to a vast segment of shoppers in the present market world.
Recently the website added three more stores which are- Dorothy Perkins, Childrensalon, and Select Fashion to their fashion palette in order to expand their business operations and provide updated fashion products to a modern-day fashion enthusiast. With Dorothy Perkins discount code, Childrensalon discount code, and Select Fashion discount code the brand is trying to capture and attract new customers under its swing in the initial phase of the business.
About Asaan
Asaan was founded by Bhupinder Tomar and Aashish Sehgal and is based in India. For more, visit http://www.asaan.com or download the mobile app on the Google Play Store or on Apple App Store.
About Dorothy Perkins
With more than 400 stores in the UK, the brand manages to maintain a top position in the current market when it comes to women’s fashion. With a wide variety of products, the brand aces in providing class apart women’s fashion products to thousands of shoppers across the glove.
About Childrensalon
Childrensalon was founded in1952. It is the world’s largest online store for designer wear of children. Childrensalon aim is to be the best in the children’s shop in the world. It has survived greatly 60 years in the market with its passion, values, and knowledge. It has the exclusive collection of top designers for your little girl and boy. All fashion categories such as tops, dresses, shirts, pants, skirts, shoes and accessories are available at childrensalon from over 270 brands. Aden & Anais to Young Versace all top luxury brands are there at Childrensalon. Asaan provides exclusive childrensalon coupons that help you save the handsome amount of money.
About Select Fashion
Select Fashion is one of the most popular high-fashion brand known for their unmatchable women’s fashion products delivered at affordable price tags to your doorstep. With more than 180 stores in the UK, the brand is becoming massive with each passing day. Delivering to more than 30 locations in Europe, the brand gains massive brand appeal by providing high-fashion women products at affordable prices.
Amit Kapoor
Asaan Ecommerce Pvt Ltd
+91 78270 62152
email us here