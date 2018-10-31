EU Lisa, Europol, IOM, Airpol, OSCE, Interpol to deliver briefings at the Border Security Conference in February 2019
SMi Group Reports: Leading agencies to present at the 12th annual Border Security Conference.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th Annual Border Security Conference will convene in Rome, Italy on the 12th and 13th February 2019.
Conference organisers SMi Group are delighted to announce that attendees of the two-day event will get the chance to meet, network with and hear from 7 experts in border and airport security from the following bodies: EU Lisa, Europol, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Airpol, OSCE, Interpol.
Presentations include:
• From Silos to Interoperability – Evolution of Technology in Service of Border Management
Presented by: Krum Garkov, Director, EU Lisa
• The Importance of Improving Networking Capabilities of National Security Forces as A Multi-Lateral Response to Security Threats
Presented by: Manuel Navarrette, Head of Europol's European Counter Terrorism Centre, Europol
• The European Migrant Crisis: Assessing the Current Climate and Moving Towards More Effective Forms of Border Management
Presented by: Federico Soda, Director of Coordination Office for the Mediterranean, IOM
Marco Mantovan, Migration Management Unit, IOM
• Developments in Securing the Airport Environment: Preventing Terrorist Attacks and Other Security Threats
Presented by: Police Commissioner Peter Nilsson, Head of Airpol, Airpol
• Lessons Learnt Form the Strategies Implemented by The OSCE To Ensure Better Co-Ordination, Coherence and Efficiency in Countering Border Threats
Presented by: Rasa Ostrauskaite, Director of Transnational Threats Department, OSCE
• Enhancing Border Security with Interpol Policing Capabilities
Presented by: Andrew Parker, Integrated Border Management Task Force Co-ordinator, Interpol
Benefits of Attending:
• Explore strategies and next-generation biometric technologies being implemented at land, air and sea borders around the world
• Investigate how European and global borders can be effectively managed in response to the growing migration crisis and the increased threat of cross-border terrorism
• Hear how nations are implementing the latest biometric and data management capabilities to achieve secure and autonomous border controls
• Discuss how political implications will affect border security within Europe and around the globe in 2019 and beyond
• An evening networking reception hosted by Vancouver Airport Authority day-one at the conference
12th Annual Border Security Conference
12-13 February 2019
Rome, Italy
Gold Sponsors: Gatekeeper Intelligent Security, Vancouver Airport Authority
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Cellebrite, WorldReach Software
