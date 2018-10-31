Transforming India Digitally through new age technology in eGovernance & mGovernance – exclusive story RAMINFO (India)
RAMINFO affirms the delivery of electronic government services to every citizen in the remotest villages of India that are digitally connected.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A well-connected nation is a prerequisite to a well-served nation.” The above is a statement that speaks for itself of the vision of Digital India, which is centered on digital infrastructure as a utility to every citizen. This was the same vision that RAMINFO was conceived with much earlier since the Digital India concept had its inception. Now, carrying forward the vision, RAMINFO strives relentlessly in achieving it by empowering people digitally across the nation.
RAMINFO has the solution to many critical problems that have been continuously pestering people, government, government bodies, and other institutions. Be it educating rural people on the usage of digital infrastructure or creating awareness of the e-Governance initiatives and providing access to it to ensure it reaches the right individuals, RAMINFO does it all. It creates a cadre of digitally literate and digitally functional individuals at the village level who can help make their villages self-reliant. It also leverages digital tools to bring in efficiency in the implementation of government initiatives to deliver the benefits rightfully to the undeserved and the deserved beneficiary.
Even in the remotest of the Indian villages that are digitally connected through broadband and high-speed internet, RAMINFO makes its way to affirm the delivery of electronic government services to every citizen. RAMINFO has a cluster of projects that have manifested in the successful implementation and accomplishment of the government initiatives. Over the last 20 years, RAMINFO had been successful in project executions in Government Departments, Public Sector Entities, Defence, and Security establishments. Under the thriving leadership of Mr. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of the company, these projects have helped offer anytime, anywhere services to citizens, improve delivery efficiency, save costs, reduce wastage and expand revenue base. “The projects powered by RAMINFO have manifested in the successful implementation and accomplishment of the government initiatives. We have already set a benchmark in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the endeavours in digitally empowering many of the citizens. Also, our projects transform individuals to entrepreneurs who can make their villages self-reliant,” said Mr. Srinath. “Another interesting project close to our heart is Point of Care health solutions – in alignment with Government of India's healthcare scheme Ayushmann Bharat."
Over the years, RAMINFO has reached many milestones that include serving 75 Mn. Households across India, processing $10 Bn.+ worth of transactions and 125 Mn. Citizen transactions, serving 70+ Banks with over 2 Mn. transactions and processing 535Mn.+ worth of tourist transactions.
About Ram Info:
Ram Info Ltd., is a leading Indian public listed IT products, platforms and services company. They are currently engaged in the business of providing software development, consultancy and system integration services to clients Globally.
The company is having a depth of experience in the focused areas of eGovernance, mGovernance, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and FinTech. It has invested and plans to continuously invest in new technologies and frameworks in the areas of cloud computing, analytics, IoT and enterprise mobility. The company is an innovator and helps its customers to build innovative solutions. Its comprehensive suite of service offerings allows it to attract new customers and expand existing customer relationships.
