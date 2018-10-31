Dawn Staudt to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people with jobs can't wait until Friday. What if you had a job you couldn't wait to wake up for, even on Monday morning?

Dawn Staudt is a career and life coach dedicated to helping professionals in transition navigate change through coaching and workshops.

“Whether my clients come to me with general life issues or career questions, they are always looking for a transformation,” says Staudt. “They are looking for a change. So I'm not strictly a career coach or strictly a life coach. I work with anyone who is looking for change. I help them navigate the path to their greatest self"

When faced with challenges or changes its good to have someone to help you navigate through the all of the possibilities and find the best option. Coaching is a powerful relationship that will help you create positive results in your life.

“A coach will ask you the really hard deeper questions,” says Staudt. “Coaches will acknowledge there's a problem, but it’s more about the next steps forward: how do we take you out of this rut and move you to the next direction up the path? We act as facilitator for the client to really do the work, which makes it more meaningful.

“My specialty is helping someone to progress within their own career, start their own company, change careers or find the career path or life purpose that they feel fits them better than their current job; to really help people not live for Friday,” says Staudt. “Sometimes the fear is greater than their need to get past it. When the need for change takes over, that's when I get the phone call.”

Staudt says the most important thing is that the client feels heard.

“A lot of people aren't heard. This is an hour of somebody fully listening, not just listening to what you say, but listening to the spaces in between what you say and watching your body language and mood to understand the root of the issue,” says Staudt. “The biggest thing is just to listen and then to ask you the really hard questions to take the client deeper.”

