MOBILEARTH LAUNCHES MOBIBRANCH AND MOBILE BANKING WITH ANTIGUA COMMERICAL BANK
Omni-Channel Banking with Wires and Additional Business Functions for Antigua Commercial Bank
“We are very happy with the Mobilearth product suite. Their leading-edge technology allows us to offer our customers the convenience of doing so much more with mobile and online banking. From wire transfers to payroll processing to secure messaging, Mobilearth has developed products that stand out from the crowd and help us provide a well-rounded customer experience using multiple access channels.” states Sidlow Frank, Manager of Information Services for Antigua Commercial Bank.
MobiBranch replaces the need for customers to make physical branch visits. Financial institutions running MobiBranch save time on both sides of the counter by switching to digital paperless processes that give customers the ability to serve themselves at their convenience and have employees seamlessly stepping in to assist when needed.
Mobile Banking through a multi-channel approach gives the customer choices in how they do their banking. Additional features like wires, payroll processing, petty cash ordering and secure messaging means both business and retail customers will have more control over their accounts and be able to do more for themselves.
“ACB wanted better access to banking for their customers,” states Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth. “Our products give financial institutions' customers the convenience of banking on their schedule with feature functionality that is important to them.”
About Antigua Commercial Bank
Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB) is the largest indigenous commercial bank in Antigua & Barbuda. In addition to offering attractive credit products to empower customers to own land, homes and businesses, the Bank also helps to improve the quality of lives of the people of Antigua & Barbuda through culture, education, sport and community development.
About Mobilearth
Mobilearth provides an omni-channel web and mobile app experience for financial institution employees and customers, giving them an unparalleled level of mobility to remove location restraints while streamlining branch processes and providing a unified user experience on both side of the counter. It’s banking app-ified.
