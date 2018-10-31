Hundreds Gather to Protest the Psychiatric Drugging and Shocking of Children

Hundreds of men, women and children made their voices heard at the 2018 Psych Congress in Orlando.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights held a demonstration in Orlando at the Psych Congress protesting the drugging and shocking of children.

We want to know why ECT, which has been condemned as torture by the United Nations, is being used on children.” — Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children, held a demonstration in Orlando at the Psych Congress protesting the drugging and electroshocking of children.

Marching through the streets to the chant of “Don’t Drug Our Kids! Don’t Shock Our Kids! Leave Our Kids Alone!” hundreds of men, women and children made their voices heard at the 2018 Psych Congress in Orlando. Organized to raise awareness on the labeling, drugging and electroshocking of children by the Florida chapter of CCHR, the protest received tremendous support from those witnessing the event.

Currently over 8 million U.S. children are being prescribed psychiatric drugs, with more than 1 million between the ages of zero to five and reports show that psychotropic drug prescriptions among babies doubled from 2013 to 2014 despite the more than 400,000 adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. FDA. [1,2,3]

Even more disturbing is the fact that the American Psychiatric Association is now lobbying the FDA, which regulates the electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) device, to allow them broader use of electroshock on the public, including use on children, stating “Having access to a rapid and effective treatment such as ECT is especially meaningful in children and adolescents.” [4]

“We want to know why psychiatric drugs for kids are being promoted so heavily to parents, teachers and health care professionals,” said Diane Stein, president of CCHR Florida. “And we want to know why ECT, which has been condemned as torture by the United Nations, is being used on children.”

In light of the fact that the FDA admits ECT can cause cardiovascular complications, memory loss, cognitive impairment, brain damage and death and that psychiatrists admit they do not know how ECT “works,” CCHR is calling upon the state of Florida to ban the electroshock (ECT) device. Those interested are asked to sign the petition. To learn more, please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

