AUXILIUM TECHNOLOGY LENDS ITS EXPERTISE FOR DHS NATIONAL CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH/OCTOBER 2018
In recognition of the DHS National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October 2018), Quince Orchard High School hosted the Stop.Think.Connect presentation.GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, US, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUXILIUM TECHNOLOGY LENDS ITS EXPERTISE FOR NATIONAL CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH
THE REGION’S LEADING DIGITAL MARKETING FIRM EDUCATES YOUTHS ABOUT BEST PRACTICES IN DIGITAL SECURITY
(Gaithersburg, MD. October 25) In recognition of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Quince Orchard High School hosted the cybersecurity awareness presentation “Stop.Think.Connect”. Contributing to this presentation was Nenette Day, Assistant Special Agent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Scott Rebein, Licensed Private Investigator with SFR Consulting & Advisory, and Ed Samuels, Chief Technology Officer of Auxilium Technology. Together these presenters provided their extensive experience and knowledge in areas of cybersecurity to help students better protect themselves against pervasive digital threats. National Cyber Security Awareness Month is a national initiative that helps build awareness among the public for digital safety and security.
Keeping Students Safe
Students attending the presentation learned about best practices in digital security as it relates to their daily use of social media, websites, and devices. The mission of the presenters was to speak directly to the specific digital threats posed to high school students and provide measures that they can take to minimize vulnerability and exposure.
The presentation developed by Auxilium Technology took a holistic approach to cybersecurity, covering issues of both technical and social nature. Topics covered ranged from social media etiquette, mobile device security, to address the pervasive threat of identity
theft to youth today.
Each presenter provided insights based on their respective areas of expertise, and in general, contributed to each topic of discussion. Special Agent Nenette Day spoke about her experience in investigating threats on social media posed by falsified accounts that prey on students and forge their identities. Private Investigator Scott Rebein spoke to the importance of online reputation management and the necessity of being aware of your digital footprint. Moreover, Auxilium Technology's CTO Ed Samuels provided knowledge in technical practices for securing your information on devices and websites, and vulnerabilities.
The presentation also featured a question and answer portion that allowed students to pose questions to each presenter. Audience members were able to ask questions of specific interest to them, such as number versus pattern lock device security. Questions about Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the dark web were of particular interest to audiences’ members. Students were able to engage in conversation with presenters and take away valuable information that can help them in their daily lives.
Building Awareness and Interest
Another objective of this presentation was to provide insights into the professions linked to the cybersecurity industry. Auxilium Technology supports interest in areas of study related to Science, Engineering, Technology, and Math (STEM). The growing demand for professionals in the field of cybersecurity means promising career opportunities await students who focus on those areas of study. In support of Project Lead The Way, an organization that promotes and educates students in STEM-related subjects, "Stop.Think.Connect" seeks to manifest interest in the fields that support cybersecurity. In generating interest in these critical fields, Auxilium aims to expose students to new career possibilities, and secure our digital safety going into the future.
Giving Back to The Community
Auxilium Technology has an established reputation for education and awareness in matters of cybersecurity, which includes contributions to National Cybersecurity Month in previous years. As a leader in digital marketing, Auxilium possesses extensive knowledge and experience in digital best practices. In providing this education as early as high school, students can ensure that their information and reputation is safe going into adulthood.
When asked about why Auxilium contributes time and resources to this cause, CTO Ed Samuels states: "At Auxilium, we understand the complex nature of these digital threats. Unfortunately, our youth/elderly are most vulnerable to these threats and are a focus for cybercriminals. That's why we chose to develop this cybersecurity presentation specifically for high school students. By providing education on these subjects early on, these students can take actions today that will protect themselves now, and into the future."
Leading by Example
Auxilium Technology devotes considerable time and resources to securing their client's websites from cyber-attack and information theft. These efforts include cybersecurity assessments that measure potential threats to each unique website. Moreover, through systematic cybersecurity testing, Auxilium deploys advance tools that seek out vulnerabilities and identifies them before cybercriminals have the opportunity to exploit them. Through this routine practice of cybersecurity, Auxilium has built extensive knowledge and experience that they provide back to the community through efforts such as "Stop.Think.Connect."
A COMMUNITY LEADER HELPING TO LEAD THE WAY
As the region’s leading digital marketing firm, Auxilium is committed to supporting local businesses and organizations that help this community thrive. The award-winning services, Google Certified and Google Partner status, and a member of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, means audiences can expect to get high-quality industry-leading advice.
Through contributions to the region’s Chambers of Commerce, networking groups, and local charities, Auxilium fulfills its mission of supporting the local community and helping everyone to thrive.
###
Marcom
Auxilium Technology
+1 301-519-9622
email us here