Author Brings Love’s Liturgy At The Miami Book Fair 2018

Author Brings Love’s Liturgy At The Miami Book Fair 2018CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Forrest Ingram, a poet and a published author. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, Love’s Liturgy, a poetry collection that will make every reader fall in love in a heartbeat. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Dr. Reynolds await everyone!
True love is beautiful – it is like a religion. Fall even more in love with Ingram’s Love’s Liturgy. This collection of poems is special to the author as it accounts celebrations with Ann, the love of his life. Events such as their first date, the first time they made love, the anniversaries of their marriage, and Ann’s birthday, are just a few of the many reasons why this book came to life. The author’s shares an inspiring aphorism: “Love can be light-hearted, expecting that there will be many good times to share. At the same time, when lovers first meet, they may not believe immediately that they have found the one they were intended to be with always. They test one another. They put a wet finger up to see which way the wind is blowing.” Love’s Liturgy is a beautiful piece that offers every beautiful emotion that love can bring and a reminder that if love is real, it will never be over.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
