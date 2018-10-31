Author Discloses The Truth Behind The Sterling Hall Bombing, At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Discloses The Truth Behind The Sterling Hall Bombing, At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Gary Horowitz, a professional musician whose talents include playing the guitar and piano, as well as singing. This year at the Fair, he brings to the a literary piece that accounts the truth of the Sterling Hall Bombing during the 1970’s. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Horowitz await everyone!
Every person is made by history and one tells a story in order to live. Author Gary A. Horowitz shares a compelling event at the University of Wisconsin. The author takes the readers back to the 70’s when The Sterling Hall Bombing occurred at the Madison Campus on the 24th of August. Bombs Away reveals that four young people committed the horrific incident as a protest against the university’s research connections with the United States Military during the Vietnam War. It was intended to destroy the Army Mathematics Research Center (AMRC), which resulted in the death on one, injury of three others, and significant destruction to the physics department and its equipment.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
