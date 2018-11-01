The 20 Continues Growth, Announces New Hires and Strategic Restructuring

Leader in MSP Business Development announces executive team appointments and strategic realignment to further drive its growth momentum

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to strengthen the organization’s executive management team and sustain its strategic business growth trajectory, leading MSP organization, The 20, has announced new appointments and record Q3 financials.

Key changes include the hires of Donna Pebworth as Controller and Crystal McFerran as Senior Vice President of Channel Marketing, and the promotion of Lisa Pool to Senior Vice President of MSP Marketing.

Pebworth brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in various accounting and finance positions. She previously served as Controller for companies including The Gough Group, Brown+Company, Elevate Group Holdings, Spirit International and Urology Clinics of North Texas.

“Donna brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role,” said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "Her expertise will be instrumental in satisfying the evolving needs of our growing organization and will ultimately contribute to The 20’s ability to achieve our long-term strategic goals.”

The 20’s Marketing Department has been restructured to delineate MSP and Channel marketing.

Lisa Pool has been promoted to SVP of MSP Marketing. She will be responsible for MSP end-client marketing, providing senior oversight of demand generation initiatives and managing The 20’s member marketing program. Having joined The 20 earlier this year, Lisa has been instrumental in building the lead generation department.

Crystal McFerran has joined the company as SVP of Channel Marketing. In this role, McFerran will be heading up the new Channel department to oversee channel development, brand marketing and public relations for the organization.

“Crystal and Lisa are proven leaders and trusted, experienced executives,” said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. “Both have worked their way through the ranks and are homegrown talents. I am thrilled for both of them and confident their leadership in these roles will yield outstanding results for The 20 and our partners.”

Pebworth, Pool and McFerran round out The 20’s executive team, which in addition to Tim Conkle as Chief Executive Officer, includes Ciera Cole, Chief Operations Officer, and Jonathan Blakey, Chief Information Officer.

“These changes will leverage and expand the operational expertise, experience, leadership and industry knowledge of The 20 team as we focus on continued growth," said Conkle. "I congratulate Donna, Lisa, and Crystal in their new roles."

