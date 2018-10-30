Author Shares The Memoirs Of A Negro Slave Woman At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Shares The Memoirs Of A Negro Slave Woman At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with John McClure and his book entitled From the Eye of Kate Henry: Memoirs of a Negro Slave Woman This year at the Fair, it will all about fun and facts for everyone as he shares tales from his memories. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with McClure await everyone!
John McClure pens a literary piece, birthing from his grandfather’s shared tales about slavery. While there is a drift towards satire, it can be a moral indignation transformed into comic art. From the Eye of Kate Henry: Memoirs of a Negro Slave Woman brings all kinds of voices in the society, the highlights of both highs and lows in the community, and most importantly the objective truth about the societal norms. The author opens his life to each reader as each tale jotted on this wonderful work passed on to him from his grandfather who was very proud of his history as a slave. The book opens each reader’s imagination in every flip of the page.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
