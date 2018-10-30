Resumes Are Dead. - Today we introduce Salesjobs.us. A job platform that uses Patent Pending Matching Technology.
Resumes Are Dead. - Today we introduce Salesjobs.us. A job platform that uses Patent Pending Matching Technology.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesJobs.us Celebrates Exciting Grand Opening
Connecting NYC Sales Professionals with Hiring Companies
The sales world can be challenging due to the unique nature of finding the right salesperson/employer connection.
In the NYC area, the new platform SalesJobs.us is set to help solve that problem.
There's no doubt that having the right sales team on board can make or break a company. The trick has been how to find the right salesperson for the correct position. Recently, good news has appeared in the NYC area with the launch of the online platform SalesJobs.us. SalesJobs.us uses a patent-pending matching technology to connect Sales Professionals with hiring companies, with the aim of creating win-win employment situations for all involved. SalesJobs is the first product of WebJobs.us. (www.webjobs.us) The NYC Metro area is a place known for its high-demand for skilled salespeople. This platform is almost certain to become popular very quickly.
“We saw a real need for finding a better way to connect sales professionals to the companies that need them,” commented a spokesperson from Sales Jobs. “The old process has been around for a very long time and just drains time, money, and causes frustration. Our platform is much more efficient, finally bringing the salesperson hiring process into our modern age.”
According to the company, in some ways the SalesJobs.us platform can be compared to popular dating apps... After the person searching for a position creates their free profile - which includes their needs and highlights salary, location, health insurance needs, preferences, and abilities, this information along with scores of other factors is used to match the job seeker with the correct company offering them what they are looking for. No wasted time with dropping off resumes or other “old-school” methods. Just speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness on all ends. This provides 100% interview ready candidates.
One key advantage of Salesjobs.us is that privacy for both the Job Seeker and Hiring Company. The Jobseeker sees a list of matching positions and selects the ones of interest. Not until the hiring company selects the interested candidate will they be able to access their contact information.
The platform officially launches on November 1st, 2018 in the NYC metro area. It is free for sales job seekers, -- hiring employers are charged to use the platform.
For more information or to sign up, be sure to visit https://www.salesjobs.us
