Author Reveals The Secrets Of The Dead Man’s Mind At The Miami Book Fair 2018

Author Reveals The Secrets Of The Dead Man’s Mind At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Thea Torgensen. This year at the Fair, she brings to the readers, a Suspense Thriller that will take the readers to the depths of their imagination. While Friday The 13th is said to be a Doom day, wait until she reveals the secrets of The Dead Man’s Mind. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Torgensen await everyone!
It’s Friday The 13th and the overly superstitious fishermen face the scariest monsters – the ones that lurk within their souls. The sky scattered with dark clouds and a misty fog hung over the ocean. Captain John Carl Thomason watched his crew unload the catch on the dock. He snaps as Remi, a short balding man mutters how things have changed around. He continues to mock him as he eats banana which everyone believes to be a bad luck on that very day. Captain Thomason and Remi’s commotion continues until their hunch about Friday the 13th turns into a reality. How bad could the day get for them both and the rest of the crew? What is inside the dead man’s mind?
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
