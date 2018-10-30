Author Introduces The Girl From The River At The Miami Book Fair 2018
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation's finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Elizabeth Cain, a native California teacher, poet, musician, photographer, equestrian, and a published author, now presenting her eighth novel – The Girl From The River. This year at the Fair, she brings to the readers, another over-the-top work of fiction that a terrifying, inexplicable, and true events. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Cain await everyone!
“Beyond the fiction of reality, there is the reality of the fiction” – an aphorism that is crossed and re-crossed in Cain’s The Girl From The River. The story introduces the characters Catherine Langley and Angela Star. Catherine is a student from UCLA who gets to meet Angela, one whom she had only heard from her mother’s short story collections. As they both set out to find the answers to their questions, they get to interact with a patient with Alzheimer’s condition and secrets begin to unfold. What seems impossible becomes a vibrant and heart-stopping reality against the backdrop of Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains – now headed to a new place. Will Catherine and Angela find the answers to their questions?
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
