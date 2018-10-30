Author Shares A Realization On Civic Engagement At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Shares A Realization On Civic Engagement At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Olga M. Lazin and her Memoir – Civic Engagement and Civil Society, in the U.S., Romania and Mexico. This year at the Fair, she brings to the readers, a reference that shows how accountability looks and action against organized high-level corruption. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Lazin await everyone!
Civic Engagement and Civil Society, in the U.S., Romania and Mexico guides the readers on how to keep governments accountable, and civic culture alive. The book focuses on the Clean Money campaign, and Blockchain technology is shaping the future of direct voting, symbiotically ensuring honest and clean elections in the U.S. The U.S. Tax Exempt organizations Law is analyzed, and the fourth sector of the society is highlighted, as being the model for other nations that need U.S. Funding of not-for-private-profit organizations. Mexico and Romania are test cases and recipients of U.S. funds, and use the functional blueprint that is the U.S. not-for-private Tax Law.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
Dr. Olga Lazin
AUTHORCENTRIX, INC.
+1 888-504-0951
email us here