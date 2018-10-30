FOCUS-BUSINESS: aviationscouts GmbH is one of Germany's Growth Champions
Thomas Bulirsch, CEO and founder of aviationscouts GmbH, says about the pleasing performance: "We ranked 94th in the nationwide ranking of 500 companies. Our growth per year was around 70%. Because of our great team, this growth has become possible in the first place. Therefore, the award is a great recognition for their dedication and cooperation."
The top list of 500 growth champions lists companies having achieved particularly high percentage sales growth per year between 2014 and 2017. Both privately owned and listed companies were included. The companies must be independent (no subsidiaries, no branches), have their headquarters in Germany and have at least a turnover of 100,000 euros in 2014 and at least a turnover of 1.8 million euros in 2017. Statista has filtered out thousands of companies with above-average growth from more than 2 million commercial register entries. Many more were invited to apply for the 2019 Growth Championships. The companies listed in the Focus Top list receive the "Growth Champion 2019" award.
About aviationscouts GmbH
With over 20 years of expertise in buying and selling aircraft interiors, aviationscouts GmbH supports sellers and buyers equally, offering a one-stop-shop for interiors requirements. aviationscouts GmbH has over 4,500 square meters of storage capacity at its headquarters in Lichtenfels/Germany, and the right industry contacts to source, inspect, transport, overhaul, recycle or sell a wide variety of interiors products globally. Additional services include logistic, promotion, refurbishment and engineering of "As Removed" passenger seats for airlines, leasing companies, MROs and resellers.
aviationscouts GmbH is also the operator of aviationgate.com, a leading marketplace for buying and selling surplus aircraft passenger seats.
About aviationgate.com
aviationgate.com is revolutionizing the way aviation professionals search for, buy and sell aircraft interiors. Users save valuable time and money thanks to sophisticated database technology that makes it easier than ever to search internationally for exact products or offer interior stock for sale. All you need is an internet connection. Offers and RFQs can be managed via a user-friendly dashboard and their status can be checked immediately. Registration is free of charge and there is no commission for buyers.
Filiz Kasim-Herr
aviationscouts GmbH
+49 9571 9479070
email us here