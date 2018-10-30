101VOICE Awarded a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY

101VOICE Cloud Telephony Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions in 2018

Awards like this sends a strong message to our partner community and potential customers that we continue to advance our capabilities and demonstrates our services reliability.” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corporation announced today its cloud telephony platform, 101VOICE, has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2018.

For the past 9 years, the company has prided itself on not only offering state-of-the-art technology, but also customized solutions built around each business and its specific goals and requirements, in addition to the expected and traditional solutions each business demands. This offers customers the best ROI for short and long term, and allows companies to scale the system as their business grows.

101VOICE Chief Engineering Officer, Arman Eghbali adds “We’re excited and proud to be the recipient of such an outstanding award. It’s gratifying to see that all the energy and effort we’ve put in to provide a remarkable service has been recognized by such an industry leading publication such as TMC.”

“Congratulations to 101VOICE for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. 101VOICE has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

101VOICE is a product of IT Management Corporation, which in addition to deployment of complex IT projects and system integrations, also provides hosted cloud phone systems. Utilizing best practices and standard technologies such as SIP trunking technology, offer enterprise solutions at affordable rates for mid-market, multi-location companies. For more info, visit www.101VOICE.com, contact by phone at 408-739-1100 or email at sales@101VOICE.com

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases.