Nina Morel of Lipscomb University to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our world where things are changing so rapidly, employers don't have the time to nurture and develop their employees to become leaders. They need employees who can hit the ground running.

Business and universities can work together to develop the leadership competencies employers are looking for because universities have the expertise to train, teach, coach, and develop individuals to be more successful.

Lipscomb University is a private faith-based co-educational liberal arts institution in Nashville, TN. The school’s online graduate program is focused primarily on developing global and strategic leadership, identifying and developing competencies in students that lead to leadership careers.

“Students are looking for ways to grow in the ‘soft skills’ they need to succeed, and we provide the assessment and coaching they need to do that in our program,” says Nina Morel, Dean of Lipscomb University’s professional studies online programs. “We embed your learning into your work situation, so you can be practicing those competencies and helping your career as you earn a master's degree. You don't have to put everything on hold while you're doing that.”

Lipscomb was started in 1891 by David Lipscomb, who wanted to establish a Christian school that could teach people to be successful in their secular careers.

“A big part of our mission is to help people be full and complete individuals and to express their faith in their families, their communities, and in their work,” says Morel. “Faith is integrated into the curriculum through our relationships, but we find that even students who don't have a particular faith do have a real desire to impact the world through their leadership. So that's a really important part of what we do here.”

Of course, the concept of impact and education go hand in hand. Though a faith-based institution, Lipscomb also offers an International Coach Federation-accredited coaching program and a global leadership program, among others.

“Coaching is important to leadership because you really have to know yourself, your own values and beliefs in order to lead others,” says Morel. “It's important to bring the whole person to the conversation, because your family, your community, your culture, your religion, impacts your well-being and the decisions you make in your daily life. A faith-based institution is a beautiful place to teach coaching because we bring mind, body and spirit into our curriculum.”

