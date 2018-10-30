Anthony Borsellino to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generally, when we feel sluggish and in poor health, we go to the doctor, and he gives us some type of medication that is supposed to take away our aches and pains. Besides the risky side effects these pills are generally a temporary solution and before we know it we are feeling sick again. How do we address our overall well-being so that we live genuinely healthy and feeling super revitalized every single day of our lives?

Anthony is a top notch naturopath physician, personal trainer, neurotherapist, and owner of Caballus, an exceptional health and wellness center.

“I have unreservedly dedicated my practice to every aspect of nutrition and wellness including neurotherapy, traditional Chinese medicine and ultra sound therapy which helps regenerate the structure of their cells so it decreases inflammation and appropriately treats their injuries,” says Anthony. “We combine everything from personal training, yoga, meditation, osteopathy, massage therapy, hypnotherapy, natural supplements, holistic meal preps, and much more to come in the future. We provide it all under one roof where everyone can get the service they require for optimal health.”

Anthony's pivotal journey towards a healthy lifestyle began when the age of nineteen he aspired to help young athletes reach their full potential. But when his grandfather was hospitalized with a debilitating illness, Anthony became frustrated seeing how rapidly he deteriorated because doctors were unable to provide him with the proper medical care. Recognizing how nutrition plays a critical role in our state of health, Anthony decided that becoming a Naturopath was his calling and purpose.

"My unwavering determination is to spread awareness of how vital it is for people to stay educated on proper nutrition,” says Anthony.

Anthony avoids all dairy, gluten, and eating as organic as possible with more veggies and healthy fats on his plate. By keeping fit, playing hockey four times a week, and staying active Anthony follows a lifestyle that keeps him in optimal shape.

“To combat sugar cravings I recommend increasing healthy fats,” says Anthony. “There is a link between sugar and the pancreas. The higher the sugar cravings, generally means that the pancreatic enzymes are not at an optimal level. Ideally, drinking ginger tea with turmeric and apple cider vinegar can eliminate cravings. Another suggestion is to add cinnamon to your diet or try use honey or stevia as a sugar replacement.”

According to Anthony the critical key is to treat your body as a whole physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

“We must be structurally balanced mentally and physically,” says Anthony. “You can’t see a fitness trainer expecting a quick fix to lose weight or being healthy. There is no magic pill and there shouldn’t be a number or date to your progress. Remaining healthy should be our life long goal. As we say, this is the only marathon we should be running.”

CUTV news will feature Anthony Borsellino in an interview with Doug Llewellyn Tuesday October 30th at 1 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Anthony Borsellino, follow him on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borse.caballus/ or https://www.instagram.com/centrecaballus/

Facebook: @Anthony Borsellino or @Centre Caballus

Website: https://www.centrecaballus.com/

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno