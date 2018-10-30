Sopheon Honored as Gold Winner in the 10th Annual 2018 Golden Bridge Awards® for Enterprise Management Innovations

As business innovation and disruption continues to drive companies forward, Sopheon is leading with solutions to the emerging corporate need to execute more effectively against innovation strategy.” — Andy Michuda, Sopheon CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, earned Gold honors in the Golden Bridge Awards® for its Accolade® v.12 software release in the Enterprise Management Innovations category.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, and executives and management teams, from every major industry.

Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Winners were honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 29, 2018 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

Sopheon’s award-winning Accolade software solution digitalizes enterprise innovation strategy and operational execution by capturing mission-critical, enterprise-wide data for better visibility, connecting all business groups and providing a single source of truth for shared decision-making. Implemented by many complex global Fortune 500 market leaders, Accolade offers enterprise-grade security and scalability alongside unique flexibility and adaptability that aligns innovation investment decisions with strategic growth goals. This combination enables faster decision-making and increased revenues and profits from new products.

“It’s an honor to receive industry recognition for the Accolade solution from the Golden Bridge Awards,” said Sopheon CEO Andy Michuda. “As business innovation and disruption continues to drive companies forward, Sopheon is leading with solutions to the emerging corporate need to execute more effectively against innovation strategy by giving businesses access to real-time performance data in context of growth strategies, all in a single platform.”

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Performance solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN BRIDGE AWARDS

The annual Golden Bridge Awards are an industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large and small to new start-ups, in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.