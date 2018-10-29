There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,642 in the last 365 days.

Frontiers 3 in Ozone Conference in Santa Barbara, California November 1-4, 2018

The Best Ozone Conference Bringing Acclaimed Speakers from all over the World

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come hear about the latest research and clinical applications of oxygen-ozone for treating many medical and dental afflictions. Used for many years in Europe and South America this technology provides alternative therapies to help cure or augment existing treatment therapies for the Medical, Dental and Veterinary Practices.
This conference is for all health care providers as it covers a wide variety of topics such as ozone and cancer, Lyme disease, general pain, systemic illnesses like in Diabetes , Crohn's ,etc... Researched based, the clinicians coming from all over the world will be explaining how they use oxygen-ozone in their respective countries.
Ozone has been used for centuries in treating ailments and can be made in many forms,water,oil and gas. The gas can be used for surface application or injection. The water can be used in disinfection including surfaces and is used in hospitals and clinics. The oils and cremes can be used as cosmetic products to aid in skin rejuvination or as an ointment to treat minor rashes, sores and lesions.
Our conference covers three tracks, a medical, a dental, and a veterinary section over 3 days and provides information on the latest uses as well as ongoing research.

