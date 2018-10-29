Frontiers 3 in Ozone Conference in Santa Barbara, California November 1-4, 2018
The Best Ozone Conference Bringing Acclaimed Speakers from all over the World
This conference is for all health care providers as it covers a wide variety of topics such as ozone and cancer, Lyme disease, general pain, systemic illnesses like in Diabetes , Crohn's ,etc... Researched based, the clinicians coming from all over the world will be explaining how they use oxygen-ozone in their respective countries.
Ozone has been used for centuries in treating ailments and can be made in many forms,water,oil and gas. The gas can be used for surface application or injection. The water can be used in disinfection including surfaces and is used in hospitals and clinics. The oils and cremes can be used as cosmetic products to aid in skin rejuvination or as an ointment to treat minor rashes, sores and lesions.
Our conference covers three tracks, a medical, a dental, and a veterinary section over 3 days and provides information on the latest uses as well as ongoing research.
