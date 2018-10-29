ENGEL & VÖLKERS CHARLOTTE ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF REAL ESTATE ADVISORS AS ITS LOCAL PRESENCE CONTINUES TO GROW
Cohn, Delozier, Johnson, Oporta, Wiley, Volz and Volz become the newest advisors of Engel & Völkers Charlotte which has grown exponentially since 2015.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engel & Völkers Charlotte today announced that Cathy Cohn, Karen Delozier, Jenny Johnson, Dennis Oporta, Royallen Wiley, Amie Volz and Susan Volz will join its shop as Real Estate Advisors, dedicated to serving the specialized, residential property needs within the area.
“We have experienced tremendous growth both nationally and locally within the past couple of years,” stated Laurie Knudsen, Vice President and Broker-in-Charge of Engel & Völkers Charlotte. “Our hiring strategy includes a mix of new and experienced advisors to provide an unparalleled consumer experience and to uphold our brand identity.”
These advisors join the prestigious company with an outstanding professional history, including previous positions at other real estate brands in the area.
With a long history of luxury property and yacht sales in Europe, Engel & Völkers entered the North America market in 2006, dedicated to a complete makeover of the concept of real estate service. “We are selective of the advisors we approach to join our shop,” explained Yuriy Vaynshteyn, Owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Charlotte. “Engel & Völkers has high expectations of its real estate advisors to participate in continuous training and to work toward a European definition of service that isn’t often found in real estate here. These new advisors clearly can handle that challenge and will deliver outstanding results to their customers.”
About Engel & Völkers
Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 10,000 real estate advisors in more than 800 brokerages spanning 34 countries across four continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.
