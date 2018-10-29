Rock Band Plays an Unexpected Role in Creating Human Rights in Schools.

Rock for Human Rights performing for over 400 students at a middle school in Washington DC Rock for Human Rights Band Members met with multiple Congressional Offices advocating for human rights education in schools. Rock for Human Rights Band Members with Youth for Human Rights National Director, Erica Rodgers

Rock and roll music group stops in Washington DC to educate youth as a part of their 30 Cities in 30 Days National tour on how to protect basic human rights.

Rather than focusing on all that is wrong around the world, Rock for Human Rights seeks to uplift and educate its audience through the power of live music and film.” — Wil Seabrook