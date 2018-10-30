Best Healthy Options for your next Meeting in Bali

Yoga activity, a warm-up session before meeting Healthy meeting is equipped with fresh fruit and organic food Team building activity The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offering one of the best conference venues in Bali

Each healthy meeting option allows guests to connect on a new level through a combination of a warm-up session, wellness break, several healthy meals, and a team-building exercise.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offering one of the best conference venues in Bali has infused the natural healing elements of its culture and idyllic Balinese surroundings into three healthy meeting experiences - Detox, Energy Boost, and Revitalizing Secret. While each program offers different wellness breaks and team building activities, they all result in a relaxed state of mind conducive to strengthened business relationships.

“Each healthy meeting option is carefully curated to allows guests to connect on a new level through a combination of a warm-up session, wellness break, several healthy meals, and a team-building exercise”, says Karim Tayach, the resort’s General Manager. Groups greet the new day with a refreshing, holistic experience on the Bali resort’s pristine white beach through either meditation (Revitalizing Secret), yoga (Detox), or jogging (Energy Boost), depending on the program option chosen. A healthy, organic breakfast is enjoyed prior to all meeting sessions, which are set up for the following four to six hours, equipped with healthy food and juice options – all of which have a low Glycemic Index (GI), such as carrot juice, 90% cocoa bars, and dry roasted walnuts, to aid in digestion.

Productive meeting sessions are punctuated with a wellness break, allowing groups to unwind with either a 15-minute massage (Detox), or guided stretching (Energy Boost and Revitalizing Secret) and enjoy a selection of infused waters on the Senses Lawn to promote a healthy, productive lifestyle. Mid-day three-course organic lunches feature amuse bouche appetizers, starters, main entrees, and replenishing, healthy desserts. Each restorative dish has been carefully created and tailored to provide the best possible nutrients that the guests need.

To refresh and reset between afternoon meetings, guests can enjoy another 15-minute break. Options include various fruit water infusions for the Detox program, a healthy tea time for The Revitalizing Secret, or organic and purifying juices for the Energy Boost program.



The day is completed with an invigorating team-building breakout session, with options ranging from aqua stretching or flying yoga (Detox), Tai Chi or Pilates (Revitalizing Secret), and group surfing or beach volleyball competition (Energy Boost).

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali provides an array of group setting that captivate guests, where it’s meeting and function spaces are enhanced by distinctive outdoor venues and a beautiful natural setting, along with a dedicated multi-functional ballroom including five breakout rooms, wraparound terrace, and an abundance of space and light, combining the ambience of the tropics with full technological support. For those who prefer an unconventional setting, the resort also offers a wide range of alternative spaces.

To cater to nowadays trend in meetings and incentive travel, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is launching new video that can be viewed here, and join the conversation on social media using #RCMemories.

# # #

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

Best Healthy Options for your next Meeting in Bali