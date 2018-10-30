Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Gift Fun Trip for Mother's Day
Join Us to Surprise Your Mom On Mother's Day...Gift Her Our All-Inclusive Beauty Foodie Party in Maui
Recruiting for Good will help family members fund and gift 10 awesome L.A. moms with all-inclusive Beauty Foodie Trips to enjoy Maui's most rewarding festivals.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, "Mother's Day is such an impactful day for moms to feel appreciated for all their sacrifice. Our all-inclusive Beauty Foodie Maui Trips are the perfect gift to show her how much you care."
Exclusive Mother's Day Gift 'Beauty Foodie Maui' Reward
1) Mom enjoys a round-trip flight from L.A. to Maui to experience either the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival, or the Maui Film Festival in June 2019 (and 2 festival event tickets).
2) A 3-Night luxury hotel resort stay in Wailea.
3) A $500 gift card for beauty/spa services.
Mom is also invited to fine dining parties in Santa Monica sponsored by The Beauty Foodie Club for a period of one year.
How to Participate and Earn a Mother's Day Beauty Foodie Maui Party Trip
Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com to arrange for a time to meet for coffee in Santa Monica, and see who you like to gift a VIP Mom Beauty Foodie Trip. The staffing agency will reward the first 10 people who successfully make a referral that leads to someone getting hired; a special all-inclusive Moms Party in Maui trip to gift on Mother's Day.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our personal and meaningful fund gifting service is meant to make a lasting difference...join us to celebrate mom all year long, and change her life for good."
About
The Beauty Foodie Club is an invite only Santa Monica based Social Club Celebrating and Rewarding Women Who Make a Difference; that helps members fund fun fulfilling life experiences to share with family and friends. Members enjoy fine dining, fun parties, and luxury travel to join come to our next Beauty Foodie Party in Santa Monica. www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org. and the Fun Social Club Celebrating Women www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
Carlos Cymerman
The Beauty Foodie Club
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn