T.A.G. Art Company Launches New Corporate Events Package
Enhanced Offerings Include Accomodation for Multi-Location Events Taking Place Simultaneously
“Entertainment is the lifeblood of any event,” said Troy Ganser, CEO of T.A.G. Art Company. “For companies looking to host large events such as conferences or events in many locations at the same time - whether it’s a grand opening of stores over a single weekend, or a company-wide celebration at multiple stores - it can be a major challenge to find reliable services that span a large territory. With our new package of services, T.A.G. Art aims to meet client needs head-on.”
Ganser and Co. leverage their years of experience coordinating entertainment for events taking place across multiple states in a single weekend. Additionally, T.A.G. Art has hosted events in almost every contiguous U.S. state and Canada. The company’s flexibility and ability to execute professional entertainment is trusted by many Fortune 100 clients.
“We are thrilled to offer this new service in order to streamline entertainment booking for clients,” continued Ganser. “In doing so, we can better help companies celebrate their achievements with enjoyment that is pure, uncomplicated, and safe.”
To learn more about T.A.G. Art Company, please visit: https://tagartcompany.com/
About T.A.G. Art Company
Founded in 2000, The T.A.G. Art Company is an entertainment organization based in New Haven, Indiana. T.A.G. believes that when you create the right environment to be entertained, you unlock imaginations to wonder and dream. T.A.G.’s goal is to unleash this imagination in all of our clients.
