Business Attorney Richard A. Kranitz comments on the emergence of sexual misconduct due diligence in acquisitions
No longer looking just at financial information, prospective buyers are digging deeper into a company’s overall health, including misconduct claims
Office of Richard A. Kranitz (N/A:N/A)
Such concerns are also increasing buyers’ focus on social due diligence. No longer looking just at financial information, prospective buyers are digging deeper into a company’s overall health, such as online reputation, social media presence, as well as potential outstanding misconduct claims or liabilities. Increased emphasis on responding to sexual misconducts against high level corporate executives is a growing trend in the business world. According to Temin & Co., a consulting group, corporations have drastically shortened the average time between report of alleged misconduct and dismissal from six weeks in mid-2017 to little over two weeks in mid-2018.
Richard Kranitz cautions that some, however, are skeptical as to the real-life impact of increased efforts to mitigate risk from corporate sexual misconduct. In an interview with the Washington Post, noted attorney Debra Katz welcomed the focus such efforts put on sexual misconducts, but was unsure whether it would have real life impact. Ms. Katz noted that high number of sexual misconduct cases go unreported. Furthermore, if the misconduct was perpetrated by an executive at the highest level, efforts such as the Weinstein Clause may be unlikely to cause disclosure of information regarding the misconduct.
"Even if there are hurdles such as calculations of damages in enforcing such a clause, the attention on the issue of unknown sexual misconduct by the seller in corporate M&A shows the increased significance of such issue. It will take a multi-dimensional approach, including contractual clauses and deeper due diligence, to address the issue of unknown sexual misconduct in corporate acquisitions," Mr. Kranitz concludes.
The complete article will be published on the Blog of Richard Kranitz at https://richardkranitzblog.blogspot.com/
About Richard A. Kranitz
Richard Kranitz is an experienced attorney and business consultant in the areas of corporate, securities and tax planning for corporations, partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies, multi-unit enterprises, and a variety of different non-profit entities. In addition, he has counseled their owners and executives in compensation planning, estate plans, and asset protection.
References
Website: https://advicoach.com/rkranitz/
LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-kranitz-63684b
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richard.kranitz.50
Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-a-kranitz-esq
Blog: https://richardkranitzblog.blogspot.com/
News at: https://hype.news/attorney-richard-a-kranitz/n-16281b97-6a6a-4de2-be3e-796f2da08677/stories
Richard A. Kranitz, Esq.
Richard A. Kranitz, Esq.
+1 262-375-0625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Tech News - The due diligence report commissioned by uber before acquiring otto is now public