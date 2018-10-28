Release of a Book titled “Orbital Fractures Principles, Concepts & Management” By Gangadhara Sundar, DO, FRCSEd, FAMS

Cover Page of the Book Back Cover Editor Imaging Science Today a Boutique publisher

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imaging Science Today a boutique publisher of medical books is pleased to announce the release of the most advanced book in Ophthalmology titled “Orbital Fractures Principles, Concepts & Management” By Gangadhara Sundar, DO, FRCSEd, FAMS.

This book has a foreword by Paul N. Manson, MD from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine And Geoffrey E. Rose, BSc, MBBS, MS, DSc, MRCP, FRCS, FRCOphth Senior Consultant Adnexal Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London.

The book is hardbound with 20 Chapters and has more than 300 illustrations for easy understanding of concepts.

This book brings together the applied anatomy, epidemiology, classification, and pathogenic mechanisms, followed by experts in the field sharing their techniques and expertise in the management of complex orbital and orbitofacial fractures.

The illustrious authors, global experts in their own right and their respective specialties, are drawn from Ophthalmology, Oculoplastic Surgery, Maxillo-facial Surgery, Facial Plastic Surgery, ENT and rhinology from Asia, Europe, and North American continents.

Apart from conventional techniques and implants, special emphasis has been laid on newer and emerging technologies including the use of intraoperative endoscopy, navigation – used for preoperative treatment planning, intraoperative guidance and postoperative quality control, newer implants including bioresorbable and customized patient-specific 3-D implants are covered in this compendium. This makes this manual the most comprehensive and up-to-date reference for all those interested this fascinating field, be they beginners, midcareer or advanced level surgeons practicing orbital reconstructive surgery following trauma.

Published by Imaging Science Today, USA 50 Woodgreen Drive Pittsford, NY 14534, USA www.imagingsciencetoday.org

Library of Congress Control Number: 2016963056

ISBN: 978-0-9977819-2-2

First edition: 2018

Copyright © 2018 by Imaging Science Today, USA

This book is reasonably priced at $269 and as a special introductory offer it can be purchased for $216 with free shipping from Amazon.com and https://imagingsciencetoday.org