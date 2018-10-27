World’s first price comparison website offering cross border shipping launches in Sri Lanka
Surf2Ship is what you get when you combine a price comparison website with a cross border shipping solution. In short, it means more choices,best deals & low cost shipping. The two concepts married together to create the ultimate smart shopping experience. It was funded an undisclosed amount to begin operations under Connect Lanka E-commerce Services LTD which is the investment of Dart Global Logistics (formerly Dart Express)
Currently it compares prices from 50+ International stores in the world such as eBay, Amazon, Macys, Best Buy and many more. It has the largest curated database of products from shopping websites in Sri Lanka, the startup claims. However the beta testing are still in progress, therefore certain options are still limited. Meanwhile the product range is expected to be increased drastically over the couple of months ahead.
Founded by Ravidu Mario Weerakoon, a 21 year old, young entrepreneur who brought the two concepts together. His contribution to Logistics & Technological industry was through combining his technological expertise and experience on logistical & warehousing, to help bridge a market gap.
Explaining his view on accepting block chain as a friend rather than an enemy, whilst trying to implementing security measures to further improve how crypto currencies should be accepted. He stated that his next aim is to start accepting crypto currencies, optional to the traditional payment gateway.
What’s new about Surf2Ship?
Founder of Surf2Ship explained that a price comparison website has always trended to be a business model of the nerds and IT gurus. Whilst, the concept of cross border shipping was a typical solution given by shipping & E-Commerce solutions companies to enable shipping. Therefore, even though, there are a few similar concepts in the world, the two concepts were never concentrated.
What are the advantages for the customers?
• It helps you compare & surf through for the best product at the lowest prices.
• Enables shipping for products that do not ship through the website. Once done, the customer can compare the shipping options.
• If the shipping cost is high or if the product is not shipped, the customer an option to use the cross border shipping solutions provided.
The primary goal been to provide an excellent service to Sri Lankans who wants compare & buy smart whilst saving and buying quality products.Our priority is getting the best deals for online buyers in Sri Lanka.
About Company: Surf2Ship is a brand fully managed by Connect Lanka E-commerce Services LTD, a member of the Dart Global Logistics Group. Dart Global Logistics is a company with a proven ability, and a hard won reputation of delivering hassle free service to our clients over the last 40 years
