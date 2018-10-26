Author Reveals The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Reveals The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Avelino de Castro, who served in the United States Military Army. He is an avid fan of the authors Christopher Moore, Douglas Adams and Cark Hiassen. In 2008 and 2010, he participated and placed in the Acushnet art show in New Bedford, MA. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, an action-packed novel – The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with de Castro await everyone!
Life itself is an encounter. For Tom Linden, the highlight of his life has just begun. It is another “Disappointment Day” for Tom as the monthly family gathering takes place. He had earned a degree in History but has always been content on working at Central Park. His father, sister and mother were acute over-achievers – thus Tom had become the subject of belittling and bullying. But one night changes Tom as he sat in a shady glen in the park when a thud and a jigger occurred and suddenly, he was surrounded by Native Americans in local seventeenth century garb. Flying Cloud, the leader had asked Tom for his help being the expert on Manhattan, needs to save it from the hands of the wicked sorcerer Peter Minuit. Will Tom Linden succeed in his given mission?
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
