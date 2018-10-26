Edgewood Networks has been Awarded the 2018 Red Herring as a Top 100 Global Company
Pasadena, California — Red Herring announced its award winners for the 2018 Top 100 Global Companies in recognition of the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.
Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for recognizing innovative companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.
“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Edgewood Networks embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Edgewood Networks should be proud of its accomplishments.”
“This is a great honor and on behalf of our Edgewood Networks team, I thank Red Herring for an amazing experience” said Vishal Verma, President & CEO of Edgewood Networks, “this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are focused on our customers’ needs and supporting their missions. We’re grateful to the judges for recognizing our innovation in the networking industry. Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees.”
“Edgewood Networks has created a trusted router for handling critical networks for governments, banking and other applications across Asia” said Joseph G Baxter, Senior Managing Director of Red Herring. “This is a breakthrough development in India for allowing the client to add on their own proprietary encryption upon the device.”
Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.
