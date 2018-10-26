New Match-Making Service Introduces Small Business Owners To Professional Social Marketers

The clock represents popular Internet services

SocialMediopolis.com is a private community that matches qualified social marketers to small business owners who need social marketing services.

We match expert social marketers with small business owners to solve their social media problems affordably.” — Michael Crosson

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new twist on dating matches Small Business owners with professional social marketers to solve their social media marketing problems. SocialMediopolis.com is a privately held community of thousands of experts in virtually every aspect of social media. They have just launched a subscription-based service called The Social Marketing Masters Club (SMMC)™.

This club allows any small business owner to find help with any and all of their social marketing needs, from creating Facebook and Twitter accounts and groups to building LinkedIn profiles, using Instagram and YouTube, etc. Experts in web development, online advertising, public relations, community outreach and other disciplines are listed on standby ready to answer questions. The moderators at SMMC then research the question and match it to the right expert to provide answers.

According to Michael Crosson, the founder and publisher, “We saw a huge need in the market for affordable social media marketing services aimed at the Small Business market. No one else is providing this, and no one else has the depth and breadth of resources that we do.”

The service is free for professional social marketers to register with. There are two low cost subscriptions plans, $49.00 a month and $149.00 a month, for the small business owner to access the service.

SocialMediopolis.com was founded in 2001 and runs the largest social media marketing groups on LinkedIn with over 2,000,000 members. More than 40 professional moderators assist in providing the match-making service.

The registration page for the service can be found here: https://www.socialmediopolis.com/smmc

Mr. Crosson can be reached at 415.717.7600 or by email at mcrosson(at)socialmediopolis.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SocialMediopolis

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SocialMediopols

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/socialmediopolis-com/

SocialMediopolis.com and the Social Marketing Masters Club are registered trademarks of SocialMediopolis.com 2018