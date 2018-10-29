The Oasis Lounge Hosts Captains and Crew In Exclusive Event for FLIBS 2018
Bluewater Yachting introduces The Oasis Lounge, an exclusive hospitality lounge for boat show captains and crew members during FLIBS 2018.
For the duration of FLIBS 2018, you will be able to indulge in the free hospitality The Oasis Lounge will have offer, such as lunch from 11am- 2pm, scheduled presentations, exciting giveaways, spa services, vendor displays, free Wi-Fi, and gaming area. As part of the spa treatments, you will be able to enjoy during massages, shoe shining, and express manicures. As a treat for yacht chefs, they will also be able to get their knives sharpened. The Oasis Lounge is even providing all crew members and captains with golf cart transportation to and from the boat show entrance!
As part of your entertainment, you can expect to hear from daily guest speakers such as the Local U.S Customs and Border Protection, as well as naval architects, air charter specialists, naval architects, athletes and more! On the final day of the boat show, November 4th from 3-6pm there will be a yacht information seminar held by Superyacht Society. On an interview with The Triton, Julia Russell, the marketing manager of the International Superyacht Society Yacht or ISS stated, “the seminar will be an educational platform of ISS that hosts panel sessions covering the latest topics, issues and regulations in the superyacht community. The educational events focus on captains, chief officers and company representatives who are impacted by the topics.”
The Oasis Lounge is a two-story 5,000 sq ft house that is located at the Swimming Hall of Fame within walking distance from the show docks. Along sponsors such as Yacht Chandlers, Sevenstar, ISS Global Marine Travel and Savage Global Marketing, crew members and captains will be able to put their feet up and relax during FLIBS 2018. To participate in this year’s exclusive event, make sure you fill out the pre-registration form by clicking here.
ABOUT SAVAGE GLOBAL MARKETING
Savage Global Marketing is a data-driven marketing agency who simplifies the way people connect and engage with brands through customer-centric growth strategies and innovative technology.
