TraceGains and UNPA Announce Strategic Partnership
TraceGains and the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) have partnered to increase quality and transparency in the global supply chain.
“We have an increasingly complex supply chain and regulatory landscape. Foreign suppliers are often not equipped to meet new recordkeeping requirements and the industry as a whole is suffering from audit fatigue,” UNPA President Loren Israelsen said. “But diagnosing regulatory challenges isn’t enough. We decided to partner with TraceGains because the supply chain transparency their software provides complements the training, consulting, and advocacy UNPA brings to the table. Together, we offer a state of the art solution to the industry.”
“Supplement companies are struggling to stay on top of the growing mountain of regulatory documentation required to ensure product safety,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “It’s also time-consuming and difficult for manufacturers to find compliant suppliers and key ingredients. We recognized these challenges and built an advanced network platform that’s revolutionizing information exchange between buyers and sellers. We’re pleased to partner with UNPA to ensure more businesses can join us in transforming the supply chain.”
TraceGains and UNPA will jointly conduct educational programs to help address industry pain points such as FSMA, new product development, and audit readiness. The UNPA-TraceGains alliance will work collaboratively to develop and promote industry best practices around raw ingredient sourcing to boost supply chain trust and transparency.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a rapidly growing software company that delivers cloud-based supplier compliance and quality management solutions for the food, beverage, and supplement industries. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that allows companies to automate and optimize their processes through instant information sharing and collaboration throughout the supply chain, which accelerates new product development, eliminates risk, and improves quality. TraceGains is the winner of the Stratus Award for Cloud Collaboration and is among the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Visit www.tracegains.com to learn more.
About UNPA
The United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) is an international association representing more than 100 leading natural products, dietary supplement, functional food and scientific and technology and related service companies that share a commitment to provide consumers with natural health products of superior quality, benefit, reliability and sustainability. Founded in 1992 in Utah — widely regarded as the epicenter of dietary supplement manufacturing in the United States — UNPA was instrumental in the passage of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) and continues to take a leadership position in state and federal regulatory issues and industry best practices. For more information, visit www.unpa.com.
