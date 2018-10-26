Dania Beach Auction House Hosts Annual Autumn Fine Arts & Antiques Auction
Joshua Kodner will host their annual Autumn Fine Arts & Antiques Auction featuring a variety of unique art properties, gems, jewelry, and antiques.DANIA BEACH, FL, USA, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dania Beach Auction House Hosts Annual Autumn Fine Arts & Antiques Auction
On October 27th, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST, Joshua Kodner will host their annual Autumn Fine Arts & Antiques Auction featuring a variety of unique art properties, gems, jewelry, and antiques. Those interested in bidding can participate in Dania Beach or around the world with three convenient ways to participate in the gallery auction.
This annual auction will feature a selection of incredible pieces that can be viewed ahead of time. Available items at this annual auction include a variety of original oil paintings, rings and cufflinks, sculptures, vases, furniture pieces, and more.
Participants can browse photos of each available piece in the online gallery, review item descriptions, check condition reports, and view price estimates before committing to a bid.
How to Participate in this Live Auction in Dania Beach, FL
Taking place at 11:00 AM EST, the live auction will be open to those in Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas. Alternatives are available for global bidders or those who will be out of town during the auction including absentee bidding, online bidding, and phone bidding.
Contact this auction house with any questions about online bidding for antiques, art, and jewelry and join the dedicated list of digital subscribers of Joshua Kodner to receive regular email updates on upcoming gallery auctions in Dania Beach.
About Joshua Kodner
The Joshua Kodner auction house is based in Dania Beach and serves Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and beyond. Their carefully curated selection of fine art, jewelry, antiques, and more draw people to participate in regular live auctions or sell their antiques at auction. As a fourth-generation gemologist, certified appraiser, and licensed auctioneer, Joshua Kodner ensures the quality and value of gallery items through individual evaluation.
Joshua Kodner offers various live auctions throughout the year that allow participants to conveniently place a bid from anywhere. They hold auctions using four separate online bidding platforms: Bidsquare, LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, and The Saleroom.
At this Dania Beach auction house buyers can buy or sell:
● Fine Jewelry
● Watches
● Antique Paintings
● Chinese Works of Art
● Lalique
● Bronze Art
● Sculptures
● Furniture
● Diamonds
● Gold
● Sterling Silver
Contact Joshua Kodner
15 S Federal Hwy Unit 13, Dania Beach, FL 33004
305.680.8680 - 561.703.1043
info@joshuakodner.com
Joshua Kodner
Joshua Kodner Auction House
+1 305.680.8680
email us here